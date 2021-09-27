Kampong Bahru's church on a hill reopens

On Saturday, the Church of St Teresa will reopen to the public after a two-year restoration. Dedicated on April 7, 1929, by Bishop Pierre Louis Perrichon, Coadjutor Bishop of Malacca, the Roman Catholic church was built by the Paris Foreign Missions Society to cater to the growing Hokkien-speaking Chinese Catholic community here. Costing over a quarter of a million dollars then, it was inspired by the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Paris in Montmartre, France, and like the basilica, sits atop a hill.

It sheltered those left homeless by the 1961 Bukit Ho Swee fire, and over the years, offered educational and social services. In 2009, it was gazetted as a national monument.

The Straits Times brings you images of the restored architectural features of Singapore's only Roman Catholic building in the Romano-Byzantine style, with its spires, arches and domes.