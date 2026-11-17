By adapting construction technologies for Singapore’s needs and environment, Kajima Overseas Asia (Singapore) is exploring new ways to improve productivity and efficiency

The Gear at Changi Business Park houses Kajima’s research centre and serves as a testbed for innovations in construction technology and sustainability.

Landmarks like Parkway Parade, OUB Centre and Marina Bay Financial Centre have each left an indelible mark on Singapore’s urban landscape. Their common link? Kajima.

The Japanese construction group’s roots in Singapore date back to the late 1950s, when it played a key role in the nation’s first industrialisation drive. Among its early projects were the Maruzen Toyo Oil Refinery at Pasir Panjang – Japan’s first major industrial investment in Singapore – and Jurong Shipyard. As Singapore’s skyline rose, so too did Kajima’s portfolio, with projects such as the iconic 280m-tall OUB Centre, now One Raffles Place.

Nearly seven decades on, Singapore’s construction landscape has evolved dramatically. With demand for mega infrastructure projects rising, a new challenge has emerged: how to deliver increasingly complex projects with greater efficiency.

Felix Hartanto, senior business development and marketing manager at Kajima Overseas Asia (Singapore), says: “Today, we continue to strengthen local expertise through trusted partnerships and tap Japanese experts for technologies that improve productivity and risk management in Singapore’s construction sector.”

Rethinking how Singapore builds

At the Bulim Autonomous Yard (BAY) in Jurong Innovation District, excavators and soil compactors are being put through their paces to test whether a single operator can remotely control multiple machines, rather than having a dedicated operator for each cabin.

A collaboration between JTC Corporation and Kajima, the one-hectare facility is Singapore’s first dedicated sandbox for testing autonomous heavy construction equipment under real-world conditions. The trials could help pave the way for wider adoption of such technologies on construction sites, while allowing Kajima to share lessons from Singapore with its teams overseas.

At BAY, soil compactors are used on Kajima’s A4CSEL autonomous construction system, marking the technology’s first deployment outside Japan. The system can be retrofitted onto existing machinery, potentially making automation more affordable for construction companies.

Beyond automating construction machinery, improving productivity and sustainability also means finding better ways to design and construct buildings.

This is among the areas being explored at Kajima Technical Research Institute Singapore (KaTRIS), the group’s first overseas research and development centre. Established in 2013, KaTRIS moved to The Gear at Changi Business Park in 2023. Researchers there develop and test new technologies across five laboratories, while the building itself serves as a testbed for innovations in sustainability, artificial intelligence and robotics.

KaTRIS also works alongside local partners to adapt Japanese construction technologies to Singapore’s local needs and operating environment. The exchange goes both ways, with innovations developed locally shared with Kajima’s overseas teams for potential adaptation in other markets.

One example of KaTRIS’ research in practice is the National University of Singapore’s School of Design and Environment 4, the country’s first purpose-built net-zero energy building.

Built by Kajima, the building incorporates energy-saving features that KaTRIS helped evaluate and refine, including hybrid cooling strategies, high-efficiency ventilation and photovoltaic solar grids.

Building the future through shared expertise

Kajima also draws on its experience in Japan to support projects in Singapore. In February 2025, members of the Tengah General and Community Hospital design planning team visited the Saitama Medical University International Medical Center in Japan, a hospital designed and built by Kajima.

The trip offered Singapore’s healthcare planners unique insights into hospital layouts and design approaches, with similar exchanges involving MOH Holdings (MOHH), National University Health System (NUHS) and National Healthcare Group. Changi Airport Group has also visited Kajima’s Tokyo headquarters to explore new approaches to upgrading existing infrastructure assets.

Hartanto adds: “Our longstanding relationship and exchanges between Japan and Singapore have been key to Kajima’s growth here. By drawing on home-grown expertise and innovation, and working with local partners on landmark projects, we aim to keep contributing to Singapore’s built environment and its future.”

Learn more about Kajima Overseas Asia (Singapore) here.