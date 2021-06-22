Justice Tan Siong Thye reappointed as High Court judge in ceremony at Istana

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (June 22) officiated the swearing-in and reappointment of Justice Tan Siong Thye as a High Court judge for a further period of two years.

She said she was happy to restart physical swearing-in ceremonies at the Istana, after Singapore further eased Covid-19 restrictions from Monday. More activities are resuming in a controlled manner under phase three (heightened alert).

Said Madam Halimah: "I am confident that Justice Tan will continue to discharge his judicial duties fairly and with integrity, to uphold Singapore's Constitution."

Justice Tan graduated with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore in 1979 and obtained his Master of Laws (Merit) degree from University College London under the legal service postgraduate scholarship in 1992.