President Halimah Yacob officiating the swearing-in and reappointment of Justice Tan Siong Thye as a High Court judge for a further period of two years, in a ceremony at the Istana on Tuesday. Said Madam Halimah: "I am confident that Justice Tan will continue to discharge his judicial duties fairly and with integrity, to uphold Singapore's Constitution." Justice Tan graduated with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore in 1979, and obtained his Master of Laws (Merit) degree from University College London in 1992.
Justice Tan Siong Thye reappointed as High Court judge
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 24, 2021, with the headline 'Justice Tan Siong Thye reappointed as High Court judge'.
