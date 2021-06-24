Justice Tan Siong Thye reappointed as High Court judge

President Halimah Yacob officiating the swearing-in and reappointment of Justice Tan Siong Thye as a High Court judge for a further period of two years, in a ceremony at the Istana on Tuesday. Said Madam Halimah: "I am confident that Justice Tan will continue to discharge his judicial duties fairly and with integrity, to uphold Singapore's Constitution." Justice Tan graduated with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) degree from the National University of Singapore in 1979, and obtained his Master of Laws (Merit) degree from University College London in 1992.