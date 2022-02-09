Jump in number of people who tapped SkillsFuture schemes

About 660,000 people took part in initiatives supported by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) last year, including some 247,000 people who spent their SkillsFuture Credit.

This is a jump from the 540,000 in 2020, including some 188,000 people who claimed their SkillsFuture Credit for eligible courses.

Courses related to skills in the IT, healthcare and professional services sectors saw the highest demand and good employment outcomes, said SSG.

About 24,000 enterprises also took part in SSG programmes last year, up from 14,000 the year before, SSG said yesterday.

SSG chief executive Tan Kok Yam said the marked increase in participation could be attributed to changing work patterns due to work-from-home arrangements, and the Covid-19 pandemic acting as a catalyst, among other factors.

He said: "Covid-19... showed Singaporeans that workplace requirements can and do change, and continue to change very quickly. This spurred Singaporeans to look for ways to upgrade themselves."

He added that the jump may be a sign that the SkillsFuture movement, which started in 2015 and aims to build a culture of skills development and lifelong learning, is gaining momentum.

SSG runs several programmes to help Singaporeans learn new skills to adapt to changes in the economy, including programmes meant to help them cope with the economic fallout from the pandemic. These include the SGUnited Skills Programme and SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme, where people are attached to companies for a period of six months to learn new skills. Their salaries are partially supported by the Government.

Participation in these programmes jumped to 12,000 last year, from 9,800 in 2020.

Professor Lee Wing On, executive director at the Institute for Adult Learning, told The Straits Times that the pandemic has set the stage for upskilling and reskilling.

He said: "As Singaporeans embrace the norm of resilience and the economy shows signs of growth, more companies recognise the need for upskilling to seize new growth opportunities. While Covid-19 served as a catalyst... what further pushed more companies to embrace upskilling is the greater drive to thrive - and not just survive - in the future."

He also credited SSG for pivoting quickly during the pandemic to meet the needs of Singaporeans over the past two years, resulting in the spike in its enrolment.

He said: "For one, the SG United Skills Programme has helped the workforce upskill and reskill in response to the impact on jobs and industries caused by the pandemic. Various factors, such as training allowances and modular formats, spur interest in training across many sectors."

Businesses also appear to be warming up to SSG programmes.

SSG said participation in its SkillsFuture Queen Bee programme doubled from about 250 companies in 2020 to about 500 last year. In this programme, participating firms tap the skills and knowledge of "Queen Bee" companies, such as insurance firm Prudential, for the development of their own workers.

Participating firms may get support in the form of guidance from a skills manager who can introduce relevant training programmes.

Mr Tan said SSG hopes to focus on improving the processes that help users understand the quality of the courses offered on its portal, while incorporating feedback to measure the quality of courses.