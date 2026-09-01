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Influenza cases rise in S’pore but no indication infections more severe than usual: CDA

Those at a higher risk of developing severe influenza infections should get their vaccine jabs at least once a year, the CDA said.

SINGAPORE – There has been an increase in the number of influenza cases in Singapore, but no indication to suggest that infections are more severe than usual, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) on Sept 1.

The positivity rate among influenza-like samples in the community has increased to 36.6 per cent in the week of Aug 16 to 22, up from 24 per cent the previous week, said the CDA in a media statement. The positivity levels remain below the 2025 peak of 43.9 per cent in January 2025, however.

Influenza positivity levels represent the percentage of community swab samples that test positive for the influenza virus.

Seasonal influenza viruses circulate through the year, with peak periods typically observed in May to August and December and March, the CDA said, citing national surveillance data.

Common symptoms include fever, headaches, coughs, sore throats and the chills or general fatigue.

According to the CDA, influenza spreads mainly through respiratory droplets or tiny particles released when an infected person coughs, sneezes, talks or sings. Other people can breathe in these droplets and particles, or these droplets and particles can land on others’ eyes, noses or mouths.

Those at a higher risk of developing severe influenza infections should get their vaccine jabs at least once a year, the agency said. This group includes people aged 65 and above, children aged six months to five years old, and people with underlying medical conditions.

People with mild symptoms of acute respiratory infections should stay at home until they no longer show those symptoms.

If they need to go out, they should minimise social interactions, wear a mask, avoid crowded places or meeting medically vulnerable persons.

Vulnerable groups advised to be vaccinated against influenza

Director of the Asia Centre for Health Security Hsu Li Yang said that although the natural trend would be for the number of cases to fall in a few weeks as Singapore exits the typical peak season, he cautioned that it remains unclear if influenza positivity rates have peaked, as the numbers are still currently going up.

The Asia Centre for Health Security is a think-tank, headquartered in the National University of Singapore’s Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, which collaborates with regional universities and government agencies to build resilience against emerging infectious diseases.

Nevertheless, Hsu said that as influenza circulates all year round and case numbers never fall to zero, “vaccination and good hygiene remain important to mitigate the impact of the infection”.

This is especially so for those who are very young or very old, given influenza could be disproportionately severe and even life-threatening to them.

Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist in private practice, also said the influenza positivity rates could be assumed to have started dropping as Singapore has hit the tail end of the current peak season.

However, he similarly advised vulnerable groups to be vaccinated, even if they have already done so last year.

“This is because only the vaccines taken from April 2026 are effective in protecting against the current strain of H3N2 flu,” said Leong who pointed out that vaccine effectiveness in the elderly is generally poorer.