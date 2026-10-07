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‘Juggernaut came by?’: Car crashes through wall in Jem mall’s basement carpark

A vehicle had collided with a wall panel near a lift lobby.

Was it a tank, or a visit by Juggernaut, a character from the X-Men comic series?

Or was it a scene from a Terminator movie, or one depicting a bank robbery sequence from a Batman film?

Netizens exercised their creative juices after images were posted online showing a hole in the wall of an underground carpark of a shopping mall here.

The incident happened in the morning of Oct 6 in the second basement level of Jem in Jurong East, said Lendlease in a media reply on Oct 7. Lendlease owns and manages the suburban shopping mall.

A vehicle had collided with a wall panel near a lift lobby, and no injuries were reported, Landlease said.

It added: “Our security and technical teams responded promptly to secure the area, and the affected section has been temporarily cordoned off while repair works are being carried out.”

Operations at Jem were not affected, and both the mall and carpark remain open as usual, a spokesperson for the mall added.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident were posted on various Facebook groups, with one such post on ROADS.sg drawing more than 600 likes and over 100 comments.

“Juggernaut came by?” questioned one commenter, referring to the Marvel comics character, who is known to crash through objects such as walls.

“Singapore’s first drive-thru mall!” quipped another Facebook user.

Some netizens wondered if a Mercedes was involved, with an object resembling the brand’s logo seen among the rubble.

One commenter said: “This Merc is like a TANK. Beside the number plate and the emblem badge, nothing left behind. No oil and coolant leak. What model huh? Very safe car?”