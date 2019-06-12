Article provided by National Library Board

Jubilee Photo Studio: Photographic highlights from The National Archives’ exhibition

Walk into the Jubilee Photo Studio and enjoy highlights from The National Archives at the National Library Building from March 30 to June 30.
Walk into the Jubilee Photo Studio and enjoy highlights from The National Archives at the National Library Building from March 30 to June 30.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
Pose against historical postcards and download your own photographic highlight.
Pose against historical postcards and download your own photographic highlight.PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
Enjoy the high resolution details that are captured in these scenes of Singapore past. Photo inset: View of a bullock cart (1950).
Enjoy the high resolution details that are captured in these scenes of Singapore past. Photo inset: View of a bullock cart (1950).PHOTO: NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD
Published
13 min ago

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, the National Archives of Singapore (NAS) is holding a public photo exhibition at the National Library Building showcasing more than 130 photographic gems depicting life in Singapore during the late 19th and 20th centuries.

From the lives of humble hawkers, to family portraits taken for special occasions, the specially curated Jubilee Photo Studio offers Singaporeans a window into their rich history. Many of these photographs are enriched by oral history quotations that bring the images to life through the memories of others.

At the main exhibition, visitors can also pose against historical postcard images, such as Telok Ayer Street in the 1900s, at a green screen photo booth. A simple QR code scan downloads your own archival postcard to your device - ready for Instagram and Facebook.

Visitors can also enjoy roving exhibitions at the revamped NAS building and two public libraries. The exhibition’s schedule is:

  • library@harbourfront - April 3 to May 12
  • Bedok Public Library – May 14 to June 25
  • National Archives of Singapore Building – June 27 to Aug 8

These photographic collections can also be accessed on NAS’ Archives Online here.

Topics: 

Branded Content