Jolly way to bring Xmas cheer - and money for ST fund

Concorde Hotel Singapore’s catering sales director Kenneth Looi,ST PHOTO: JASMINE CHOONG
1 hour ago

Concorde Hotel Singapore's catering sales director Kenneth Looi, 58, dressing up as Santa Claus to entertain the beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF). The hotel organised a Christmas light-up and party to mark its 10th anniversary, with 150 children and their family members as its guests. A Christmas carnival - with games, cotton candy and a scavenger hunt - was held in the hotel's grand ballroom. For every room that was occupied on Oct 1, the hotel donated $10 to the STSPMF. Funds were also raised through a donation box placed in the hotel's Spices Cafe through October.

