Join ST's Instagram Christmas contest and win shopping vouchers

Christmas is coming and here's our gift to you!

Join The Straits Times' Instagram contest and stand a chance to win shopping vouchers. All you need to do is tell us in the comments of the contest posts how you will be spending this pandemic-hit Christmas.

The contest will start at 6pm on Monday (Dec 21) and close at 11.59pm on Friday (Dec 25).

Twelve followers with the best answers, as selected by the ST social media team, will each win Harvey Norman vouchers worth $200.

Here's how to enter the contest:

Follow ST's Instagram profile Like the contest post Tell us how you will be spending this Christmas Tag two friends in the same comment

Only one comment per person is allowed throughout the entire contest period.

Official rules

Eligibility: Contest is open to only those residing in Singapore. Participants must be at least 18 years of age or older at the time of entering the contest, and own a personal Instagram account.

Each participant will be allowed to comment only once. Those who give multiple answers will be disqualified from winning.

Prizes: Each winner will receive Harvey Norman vouchers worth $200.

Winner selection, notification and prize collection: ST will contact the winner via an Instagram direct message. A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to the winner, with details on how to collect the prize. If the winner is authorising someone else to collect the prize on their behalf, he/she will have to fill in an authorisation form.

The winner will have to present their NRIC (last three digits and letter) to the SPH redemption centre and sign an acknowledgement form before receiving the prize.

Miscellaneous: This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram Inc. Participants must understand that they are providing their information to ST and not to Instagram. ST reserves the right to modify any date(s) or deadline(s) set forth in these official rules or otherwise governing the contest.

Good luck!