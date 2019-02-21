Join Read With ST campaign and win treats

Almost every day, housewife Lee Cheng Huan sends her three children to school, returns home and sits down with a copy of the day's The Straits Times.

When she comes across something interesting or important for her children - daughter, 13, and twin sons, 11 - Mrs Lee cuts out the stories and pins them on a noticeboard in their study room for them to read when they are home from school.

The Lee family are the first to be featured in the #readwithST campaign, which started yesterday and ends on May 15. The campaign aims to encourage parents to read ST with their children, as a bonding activity and teaching tool.

During the campaign, ST readers can join a social media campaign to win prizes every week. Parents can relate the stories in ST to their own experiences, which they can share with their children and on social media with like-minded parents.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times, said: "One of the best ways to equip our young is to give them enquiring minds. This will help them figure out their world.

"There is no better place to start doing that than reading about the world in the pages and platforms of The Straits Times."

Mrs Lee, 52, has been an ST subscriber for more than 10 years. She said she has been cutting and pinning up news stories for her children for the past three years.

"They need to know what is happening outside Singapore. I tell them they are in a fortunate family, but the world outside can be ugly.

"They have to know the facts of life; if not, they could grow up thinking the world is a cushy place."

Her husband, Dr Lee Kang Hoe, 55, works in the Asian American Liver Centre at Gleneagles Hospital.

When ST interviewed the family last December, they were on vacation in England and planning to visit Dr Lee's alma mater, Cambridge University.

Mrs Lee said that as a family, they have begun to discuss broad themes covered in the daily paper.

Their latest discussion was on Brexit, and whether it would cause things to be more costly in England. "That interests them because they were doing research on London before we left," said Mrs Lee.

Her daughter Sarah is now a Secondary 1 student at Methodist Girls' School, while sons Timothy and Thomas are Primary 6 pupils at Anglo-Chinese School (Junior).

Timothy said: "Mum always cuts out articles about animals, nature and what happens in Singapore. It is interesting to read about how humans impact the environment.

"My family loves nature, and we don't want animals to go extinct."

The children are starting to read more international news, said Mrs Lee. "My daughter is getting older, so I have asked her to start reading the papers on her own."