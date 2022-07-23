Johor Sultan meets ESM Goh, visits ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute

Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong hosted Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar to breakfast yesterday.

ESM Goh said he had an engaging discussion with the Sultan, and that he looks forward to golfing together with him at Johor's Forest City development in the near future.

"Singapore and Johor are natural partners and enjoy good relations," said ESM Goh in a Facebook post.

Sultan Ibrahim and Johor Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah also visited the ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute at the National University of Singapore yesterday, the final day of their three-day official visit here.

They spent more than an hour at the institute, where they were briefed on its history and the research work it conducts on South-east Asia. The royal couple also viewed selected historical documents in the ISEAS library's collection, including the Longhurst maps of Singapore and Malaysia, said the institute.

The Longhurst collection was donated to ISEAS by a former Gurkha officer of the British Army in Singapore. It comprises mainly maps and charts published from the 1940s to 1990s, and includes topographical information that were probably important references for a potential British retaking of Malaya from the Japanese during World War II.

The visit to the institute concluded the royal couple's stay in Singapore, and the Sultan returned to Johor on the same day, said the Johor Royal Press Office.

"His Majesty the Sultan's official visit to Singapore has not only strengthened the relationship between Johor and the Republic (of Singapore), but also brought benefits from economic cooperation for the benefit of the people," it said.