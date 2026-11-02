Johor-S’pore SEZ records $28b of approved projects, ministers note ‘good progress’ on various fronts

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(From left) Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Malaysian Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat and Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling speaking to the media after a high-level bilateral meeting on Nov 2.

SINGAPORE – The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) recorded RM88.83 billion (S$28.04 billion) of approved investments between January 2025 and June 2026, said authorities from both sides following a high-level bilateral meeting on Nov 2.

Of this figure, 45% has been implemented, said Singapore National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat, Malaysian Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir and Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi in a joint statement following the meeting.

The approved projects were associated with 28,755 potential jobs, including 12,796 associated with projects that have been implemented, the statement added.

The trio released the statement after the first meeting of the Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC) – which Chee and Akmal co-chair.

Also present at the meeting was Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling.

There has also been “good progress” in implementation on issues including targeted investment missions and engagements, investment realisation and cross-border connectivity and talent development, the statement added.

The statement also noted progress and forward plans presented by a bilateral working committee covering infrastructure and utilities development “that is adequately planned, coordinated and aligned with the overall development plans and anticipated investment needs”.

The committee and its working groups are responsible for operationalising the JS-SEZ, whose agreement was signed in January 2025.

The zone is meant to improve cross-border connectivity of goods between neighbouring Singapore and Johor, enable the freer movement of people and strengthen the regional business ecosystem.

Bilateral efforts to enhance competitiveness

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the institutional, regulatory and operational frameworks needed for the JS-SEZ are effectively put in place, the statement said.

It added that both countries welcomed ongoing efforts to support businesses exploring investment opportunities in the JS-SEZ, including through Singapore’s JS-SEZ Project Office and Malaysia’s Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre – Johor.

The two countries also noted Malaysia’s ongoing initiatives under its Budget 2027, tabled in October, to support the JS-SEZ, the statement said.

These include the development of Nexus Sedenak – an integrated industrial and supply chain hub in Kulai, Johor – improved infrastructure and transport connectivity, facilitation of strategic investments and the strengthening of financial services in Forest City.

“These initiatives complement bilateral efforts to enhance the JS-SEZ’s competitiveness,” it said.

The committee also noted Singapore’s sharing on proposed areas of collaboration for transportation, the statement said, without elaborating on these areas.

It added that the two countries have agreed that the joint ministerial committee – referring to the bilateral group of ministers on the JSCMC – will be co-chaired by Malaysia’s Minister of Economy and Singapore’s Minister for National Development.

It will also include Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry and its Chief Minister of Johor, and Singapore’s Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry), and Minister for Transport.

Both sides may also propose additional representatives on the committee as required in the future, it said.

Transition reflects deeper and broader collaboration

This was the first meeting of the JSCMC, which replaced the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM).

This change, announced in 2025 after the JMCIM’s final meeting, “reflects the deepening and broadening scope of bilateral cooperation”, the statement said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting at Gardens by the Bay, Chee described it as productive, fruitful and reflective of the strong bilateral relationship between both countries.

“Since the Johor-Singapore SEZ was formed, we have made very good progress.”

Chee said he was heartened to see that investment projects have been approved and jobs created. “This is really the beginning of many more to come.”

He added that while he is glad that many of the investors are from Singapore, there are many others from around the world.

“I think this continued strong interest from the investment community, from the business community, is the result of this strong partnership and collaboration that we have forged between Singapore and Malaysia, and between Singapore and Johor.”

Akmal added that the two countries have agreed to hold a joint investment forum by the first quarter of 2027.

“We want to keep up this good momentum, and definitely it will bring benefits to both nations, to the people, and to the business communities in these two regions.”

Chee and Akmal, flanked by Onn Hafiz and Sun, confirmed that a masterplan for the JS-SEZ is on track for release at the annual bilateral summit between Singapore and Malaysia’s top leaders.

Known as the Leaders’ Retreat, the 2026 edition – its 13th – is scheduled to be held in Malaysia in December.

Chee said both sides have been working well together to develop various initiatives to support this blueprint, which he said represents the medium- to longer-term vision of what both sides want to achieve with the JS-SEZ.

Akmal said with the blueprint in place, both sides expect better momentum in 2027.

“Even before the blueprint, you can see the amount of the interest of investments coming in.”

Chee, in response to a question on the significance of the transition from the old ministerial committee, said the new JSCMC is a useful platform looking at a wide range of these areas, including talent development and joint promotions.

This includes how to strengthen connectivity, he said, citing the enhancements to cross-border taxi services between Singapore and Johor announced in December 2025.

The enhancements to connectivity will be further boosted when the light rail Rapid Transit System Link comes into operation in February 2027, and there are ongoing discussions on how to further enhance ferry services, he said.