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Malaysian economy minister Akmal Nasir speaking to ST on the sidelines of the Asia Future Summit on Nov 27.

SINGAPORE – The much-awaited blueprint for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) has been deferred to early 2027 to incorporate feedback from Singapore.

Malaysian Economy Minister Akmal Nasir told The Straits Times in a Nov 27 interview at the sidelines of SPH Media’s Asia Future Summit 2026 that the launch of the masterplan is now “in the final phase of coordination between Malaysia and Singapore to ensure a smooth rollout”.

“It’s ready,” he said of the blueprint which was earlier scheduled for launch in March and then rescheduled for the Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat on Dec 4 to 5. “We have shared the draft with Singapore and we welcome the feedback given by them.”

“It will be further discussed and fine-tuned at the Annual Leaders’ Retreat. I expect (the blueprint launch) will probably be early next year to accommodate both countries’ schedules,” he added.

He said that as the “documents will be launched together by both prime ministers, it is fair in good faith for us to share the document draft with Singapore” via the Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee.

“We welcome the points from Singapore and will consider the views before we finally launch. So, that’s why it is taking longer than what I expected,” said the Johor Bahru MP.

He added that given that the Leaders’ Retreat will be held in Ipoh, Perak, “it will still be better if the launch happens in Johor Bahru or Kuala Lumpur”.

What Singaporeans can look forward to

Akmal said the blueprint will be the investment roadmap that the public can refer to and “understand our core value proposition”, flagship projects and how the various agencies involved will work together to “combine two different economies.”

Among key issues is easing the movement of people and goods while maintaining compliance with governance issues such as customs and immigration clearance.

Akmal said that a special pass for workers commuting across the border could be finalised as part of the blueprint.

“We are considering this for those who reside in Singapore to have easy access to our special economic zone. Things will be clearer by the time the blueprint will be launched,” he said.

“While we will launch our investment blueprint, at the same time we have to look at the perspective of the governance of the JS-SEZ.”

“One of the working committees looks into the ease of movement of goods, not just people. With the current climate, there is the need for us to ensure no one is taking advantage of the process,” he added.

He was referring to growing scrutiny from the United States over allegations that high-performance chips used in artificial intelligence have been smuggled via Singapore and Malaysia.

The minister also addressed concerns about higher starting salaries of between RM3,500 (S$1,095) to RM4,000 monthly within the zone. He described these figures as targets in line with higher productivity rather than fixed minimums far above the national floor wage of RM2,500 effective mid-2027.

“The value proposition of the JS-SEZ is supply chain connectivity in terms of logistical arrangements as well as improvements such as in technology and financing,” he explained.

“That will allow workers to perform better (and) deserve a more decent or premium salary.”

As of June, the JS-SEZ has attracted some RM88.8 billion (S$27.8 billion) in investments – with 61.7% coming from Singapore – since the agreement was signed between the two countries in January 2025, creating close to 30,000 jobs. Over RM40 billion is already in the implementation stage.

How both Singapore and Malaysia can benefit

In his sharing session at the event, Akmal said the JS-SEZ is a key example of how Malaysia and Singapore can leverage each other’s strengths to bolster supply chain resilience amid global economic headwinds.

For export-oriented economies, “keeping markets open and supply chains dependable is an economic imperative”, he said.

He said the JS-SEZ would help both countries build a more competitive economic ecosystem by reducing regulatory and administrative red tape to facilitate the movement of people, goods and capital.

“The plan is not just to shift activities from one country to another. What we need to do is to attract investment and opportunities together that neither economy could capture as effectively on its own,” he said.

“In an increasingly fragmented global economy, borders can become gateways to shared prosperity rather than barriers to growth.”

Akmal also joined the economy panel at the summit, which was jointly presented by The Straits Times, The Business Times, Lianhe Zaobao, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

The annual event gathered policymakers, business leaders and industry experts, with OCBC as the presenting sponsor, Marina Bay Sands as the official venue partner and Amazon Web Services as the official cloud partner.