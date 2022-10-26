Johor Bahru checkpoint closes one zone for renovation

SINGAPORE - Motorists heading to Johor Bahru via the Causeway could face delays from Wednesday.

The Arrival Car Zone D at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint in Johor Bahru has been closed for renovation, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

ICA added that the CIQ’s other zones are operational, while there were no details on when the renovation will be completed.

Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Immigration Office, the Johor immigration authority, also posted on Facebook that Zones A, B and C at the checkpoint will remain operational throughout the renovation period.

Both ICA and BSI highlighted that travellers can also cross the border at Kompleks Sultan Abu Bakar via the Second Link.