Workplace safety code for bosses to be gazetted

Companies should make workplace safety a regular item on the agenda of board meetings and demand effective safety standards from suppliers, under a code of practice that will be gazetted in October to give it teeth.

The code, which is meant to improve workplace safety culture in Singapore, also includes measures such as setting up internal reporting systems that assure workers of fair treatment. It comes after a spate of workplace fatalities this year, with 37 deaths to date.

Launching the Approved Code of Practice on Chief Executives' and Board of Directors' Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Duties on Monday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng reiterated that it is critical for companies to prioritise safety in spite of the challenges brought on by Covid-19.

"For a strong WSH culture to germinate, grow and flourish, it must start from the top," he said at the Singapore WSH Conference held at the Singapore Expo.

The code of practice aims to distil good safety management principles and practices into actionable steps for others to adopt.

Dr Tan said gazetting the code means that if a company commits an offence under the WSH Act, the courts can consider whether these measures were complied with when they pass judgment.

Conversely, adhering to the main principles outlined in the code can be considered a mitigating factor, he said.

He added that the code of practice will apply to companies in all industries, even those that have no manual work and little risk of physical injury.

This is because safety and health also includes the mental wellbeing of workers.

Dr Tan said the code was launched after extensive consultation with the Singapore Institute of Directors, Singapore Institution of Safety Officers, Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, tripartite partners and various industry associations.

A draft was put up for public consultation from Aug 24 to Sept 8.

The code was originally slated for publication in 2023, but was fast-tracked after the spike in workplace fatalities in 2022. The 37 deaths in 2022 is the same number for the whole of 2021.

Earlier in September, the Ministry of Manpower put in place a series of unprecedented measures, including requiring companies in high-risk sectors to conduct a mandatory safety timeout between Sept 1 and Sept 15.

It also instituted a six-month heightened safety period, during which companies can be barred from hiring foreign workers if serious safety lapses are found following an accident.

Dr Tan said: "We recognise that it has been a turbulent period... But we cannot, and we must never, let it be an excuse to put WSH on the back burner."

Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan said gazetting the new code of practice is an important step in getting it recognised as a legitimate source of guidance for companies.

Calling it "soft law", Associate Professor Tan said that following such a code of practice is not mandatory, but a company that fails to do so can be seen as falling short of the legal standards.

Bachy Soletanche Singapore's health, safety, environment and quality manager Amriq Ali and Nan Guan Construction's managing director Akbar Kader said the code may not impact their firms as they already implement most of the measures listed.

For instance, both firms provide workers a direct line to senior staff to flag safety or welfare concerns.

Mr Amriq said the new code of practice should push bosses to go down to the ground more.

Mr Akbar said smaller firms will face challenges such as having the necessary documents to show compliance with the code.

However, bosses still need to be held responsible for the safety of their workers, he said.

"If you are morally responsible, it means you know you have done the right thing. Even if something happens, you can sleep at night."