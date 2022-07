Most of the workers who died at the workplace in the last few months had experience.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng said this means the spate of workplace fatalities is not due to raw, young workers taking up the job or a lack of training.

Singapore recorded its 31st work-related death this year when a 55-year-old trainer died on July 20 after falling off a boat at the Police Coast Guard's headquarters on Pulau Brani and was struck by the propeller of the boat's motor.

