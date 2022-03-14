Work/Life: Confessions of an office bully's sidekick

SINGAPORE- You know who I am.
I am the first to laugh at the Boss's jokes. If he muses about retiring, I am the first to say: "No way. We would sink in a week". When he initiates an ill-conceived project, I am invariably the one talking it up.
SINGAPORE- You know who I am.
I am the first to laugh at the Boss's jokes. If he muses about retiring, I am the first to say: "No way. We would sink in a week". When he initiates an ill-conceived project, I am invariably the one talking it up.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.