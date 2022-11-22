Sharpen and polish your expertise: Ways to grow your career in the hotel industry

Empowering oneself with skills and opportunities

Mr Yeong’s career in hospitality began 16 years ago, having first trained at the Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre (Shatec) before doing several stints at five-star hotels in Singapore. In 2020, two years into his role as an Ascott Host at Ascott Orchard Singapore, he decided it was time to expand his career options. The way forward? Upskilling.

His efforts paid off. Since completing the CCP, Mr Yeong has taken on the position of a lyf Guard, a new hospitality role in co-living communities at lyf. What he particularly appreciates is that “no two days are alike”. Everyday is an opportunity for him to flex his newly-honed hospitality skills and tackle different tasks – be it interacting with lyf residents or organising experiential programmes such as cooking workshops, group bike rides and pool parties.

Mr Yeong says the CCP has given him more confidence in his outlook for the future. “I believe the programme will continue to open more doors for me to explore added roles and functions within the property as I continue to pursue my career in hospitality.”

Get an early check-in into hotel industry

With Singapore’s tourism slowly rebounding post-pandemic, opportunities are ripe within the hotel industry. Jobseekers need to remain agile – be it by reskilling or exploring opportunities outside their comfort zone.

“The pandemic has sped up companies’ adoption of technology to digitalise and maximise productivity,” notes Ms Amanda Kong, senior career coach at WSG. “Therefore, it is important to broaden your skills beyond what is required in your current job to stay relevant for future career opportunities.”

Whether you’re looking to upskill yourself or enter the hospitality industry, you can turn to WSG to partner you in your job-seeking journey. WSG’s CCPs aim to reskill Singaporeans like Mr Yeong to develop new capabilities to take on jobs in growth areas or redesigned job roles, even with no prior experience.

Jobseekers can also approach WSG’s Careers Connect or SGUnited Jobs and Skills Centres to access WSG’s suite of services, ranging from career workshops to networking sessions, industry talks and even dedicated one-to-one career coaching.

Ready, Reset, Go with WSG! Explore new opportunities and kickstart your new career today. Visit www.wsg.gov.sg/explorecareers-hotel to find out more.