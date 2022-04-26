Workers gained new skills, changed their work aspirations amid Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic may have put the brakes on many social activities, but Singapore's workers continued to gain new skills throughout the period, as shown in a new report released yesterday.

Nearly half of the respondents also said the pandemic had changed their work aspirations, with some even considering a career switch.

These were the results of a paper by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) that examined attitudes towards work and workplace arrangements amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It showed that 51 per cent of respondents felt they had learnt new skills in the past two years that would help in their career.

This was especially the case among younger workers aged 30 to 39, and those who had higher educational qualifications, such as a degree and above.

Besides skills, the pandemic also made people re-evaluate their work aspirations.

Some 47 per cent of those polled felt that the pandemic has changed their work goals, with 69 per cent of these people saying that they have considered a career switch.

Again, this was especially so among younger respondents.

The survey tracked more than 2,000 respondents from July 14 last year to April 11 this year.

The report also said the pandemic might have highlighted the need to prioritise family relationships. "Working parents with younger children would hence gravitate towards wanting work arrangements which allow greater flexibility to manage their work and family commitments."

But there are also those who have relooked their work aspirations because of the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

IPS social lab associate director Mike Hou said: "They are those who have job losses, are forced to consider a different industry because of economic demands, or (experienced) changes in their salary or remuneration."

Moving farther afield is also a possibility. The report showed that 53 per cent of those polled would prefer to work remotely in companies based overseas, if given the opportunity.

Overall, people feel the job market outlook is more hopeful now than in July last year.

Last July, around 45 per cent of respondents felt that the job market outlook for the next six months was bad. This proportion decreased in August, but then rose again in September. From then, the number of those who feel the job market outlook is bad steadily declined till February this year.

But there was an unexpected dip in confidence in the job market in March, which may have stemmed from the war in Ukraine and concerns of it affecting the global economy and jobs, said the report.

Sue-Ann Tan