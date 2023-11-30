Real median income in Singapore falls 2.3% this year

SINGAPORE – Workers are feeling the pinch in 2023, as high inflation takes its toll on their wage growth.

In preliminary labour force data released on Nov 30, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said resident workers at the 20th-percentile salary level saw their real incomes fall 3 per cent year on year, while those drawing the median wage saw a 2.3 per cent decrease year on year.

Residents refer to Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Singapore’s employment rate for residents aged 15 and over also fell from 2022’s historical high of 67.5 per cent in an “exceptionally tight” labour market to 66.2 per cent, said the ministry.

MOM said the labour market remained tight in 2023, with unemployment and long-term unemployment rates declining for both professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), and those not in such roles.

MOM said the decline in employment rate over the year was due to more residents staying outside the labour force, and not because of difficulties with seeking employment.

The labour force participation rate among residents aged 15 and over declined from 70 per cent in 2022 to 68.6 per cent in 2023, it noted.

MOM also noted that labour demand is easing as the number of job vacancies fell for five consecutive quarters and the ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons “also dipped significantly” for the second consecutive quarter to 1.94 in June 2023.

Non-PMETs saw a larger decline in unemployment rate, from 4.4 per cent in 2022 to 3.6 per cent in 2023, compared to that for PMETs, which dropped from 2.6 per cent to 2.4 per cent over the same period, MOM said.

Long-term unemployment rate also fell more for non-PMETs, from 0.7 per cent to 0.5 per cent, compared to a 0.1 percentage point decline to 0.4 per cent for PMETs over the same period.

MOM added that indicators of labour underutilisation improved as well.

The incidence of discouraged workers remained stable and low at 0.4 per cent in 2023.

Discouraged workers are those outside the labour force who are not actively looking for a job because they believe their job search would not yield results.

Reasons workers cited for being discouraged include beliefs that there is no suitable work available, employers’ discrimination and lack of necessary qualifications, training, skills or experience, MOM said.

The ministry also found that time-related under-employment rate declined from 3 per cent in 2022 to 2.3 per cent in 2023, the lowest in over a decade.

“This indicates that more part-time workers in 2023 compared to 2022 were able to have the work hours they want,” MOM said.

Time-related under-employment is defined as the percentage of those aged 15 years and over who normally work less than 35 hours a week, but are willing and available to engage in additional work, out of the entire pool of those employed.

It added that the proportion of employees in permanent jobs rose to 90.5 per cent, the highest percentage since 2016.