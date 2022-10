Workers will be able to compute and file unpaid salary claims against employers online with the help of a chatbot by March 2023.

The Online Dispute Resolution portal, which was conceived in February 2020 with a motley selection of remote options such as e-mails, text messages, video conferences and analogue phone calls, will be done with its trial and ready to run, said the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) in an interview with The Straits Times.