Work Talk Podcast: Is there a pandemic turnover tsunami affecting Singapore companies?

The Great Resignation describes the phenomenon of a great number of workers quitting their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic PHOTO: AFP
Synopsis: This is a new podcast by The Straits Times to help you work smarter, think deeper, and get ahead in your work life.

In this episode, the topic discussed is the trend of the Great Resignation in Singapore.

The Great Resignation is a term coined by American professor Anthony Klotz, which describes the phenomenon of a great number of workers quitting their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To share their thoughts on this, The Straits Times' senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts guests Ms Mansi Sabharwal, a rewards products leader from global consultancy Mercer Singapore, and a young millennial executive, Mr Justin Chua.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:10 Ms Sabharwal's top reasons for a "turnover tsunami" affecting Singapore companies during the pandemic

04:42 How millennial Justin Chua views his career development in past two years after graduation following the start of the pandemic

05:40 His views on deeper problems within Singapore companies, such as with middle management

06:40 Why do millennial employees feel more burnt out at work these days?

08:05 What can managers do to better handle employee burnout issues?

