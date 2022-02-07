Work Talk Podcast: Is there a pandemic turnover tsunami affecting Singapore companies?

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:10 Ms Sabharwal's top reasons for a "turnover tsunami" affecting Singapore companies during the pandemic

04:42 How millennial Justin Chua views his career development in past two years after graduation following the start of the pandemic

05:40 His views on deeper problems within Singapore companies, such as with middle management

06:40 Why do millennial employees feel more burnt out at work these days?

08:05 What can managers do to better handle employee burnout issues?

Read Krist Boo's Work/Life columns: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/krist-boo

Follow ST podcasts:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!