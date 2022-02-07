Work Talk Podcast: Is there a pandemic turnover tsunami affecting Singapore companies?

Synopsis: This is a new podcast by The Straits Times to help you work smarter, think deeper, and get ahead in your work life.
In this episode, the topic discussed is the trend of the Great Resignation in Singapore.
The Great Resignation is a term coined by American professor Anthony Klotz, which describes the phenomenon of a great number of workers quitting their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.
To share their thoughts on this, The Straits Times' senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts guests Ms Mansi Sabharwal, a rewards products leader from global consultancy Mercer Singapore, and a young millennial executive, Mr Justin Chua.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:10 Ms Sabharwal's top reasons for a "turnover tsunami" affecting Singapore companies during the pandemic
04:42 How millennial Justin Chua views his career development in past two years after graduation following the start of the pandemic
05:40 His views on deeper problems within Singapore companies, such as with middle management
06:40 Why do millennial employees feel more burnt out at work these days?
08:05 What can managers do to better handle employee burnout issues?
Read Krist Boo's Work/Life columns: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/krist-boo
Follow ST podcasts:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!