Work Talk Podcast: Is HR getting it wrong trying to police workplace romance?

Synopsis: This is a new podcast by The Straits Times to help you work smarter, think deeper, and get ahead in your work life.
In this episode, we are going to talk about something most of us have come across in our working life: workplace romance.
Are companies getting it all wrong when they try to police workplace relationships? Are their rules even effective?
To discuss this, The Straits Times' senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts lawyer Ian Lim, head of employment at TSMP Law Corp and Ms Mollie Tay, a financial services planning manager.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:14 Mr Lim on types of companies in Singapore that likely have express codes against workplace dating
02:56 Even if love is unstoppable, why do these firms still maintain their policies?
05:13 How Ms Tay came to be a manager to her husband after the pandemic hit
08:30 The ground rules: How she, her boss, and her husband draw the lines
11:07 Ms Tay on how working together has impacted her marriage
Read Krist Boo's Work/Life columns: https://www.straitstimes.com/authors/krist-boo
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai, Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
