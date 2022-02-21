Work Talk Podcast: Is HR getting it wrong trying to police workplace romance?

Are companies getting it all wrong when they try to police workplace relationships? Are their rules even effective?

To discuss this, The Straits Times' senior correspondent Krist Boo hosts lawyer Ian Lim, head of employment at TSMP Law Corp and Ms Mollie Tay, a financial services planning manager.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:14 Mr Lim on types of companies in Singapore that likely have express codes against workplace dating

02:56 Even if love is unstoppable, why do these firms still maintain their policies?

05:13 How Ms Tay came to be a manager to her husband after the pandemic hit

08:30 The ground rules: How she, her boss, and her husband draw the lines

11:07 Ms Tay on how working together has impacted her marriage

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

