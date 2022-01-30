Labour turnover in Singapore: Hotels

Work takes heavy toll but some staff soldier on

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The hospitality industry had been Ms Wong's sweet spot for 20 years, and the thought of a change had never entered her mind.

But the ravages of the pandemic soon prompted the senior events manager to quit her job at a five-star hotel.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 30, 2022, with the headline Work takes heavy toll but some staff soldier on. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top