Work pass holders bound for dorms barred from VTLs

From 11.59pm last night, employers of all S Pass and work permit holders in the construction, marine shipyard and process sector will not be allowed to make new applications for workers to enter Singapore via vaccinated travel lanes (VTLs).

This will also apply to employers of other dormitory-bound work pass holders, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) said yesterday.

These workers should enter Singapore via ongoing industry initiatives - such as programmes with upstream testing and isolation in the source country - or the Work Pass Holder General Lane.

The entry of workers under these lanes is done at a pace where they can be safely onboarded before entering high-risk settings like dormitories and worksites, MOM said in a statement. For instance, workers have to show verification of vaccination and go for medical examination under these lanes.

Workers who had obtained approval before yesterday to enter Singapore via VTLs will still be allowed to do so. But they will need to take an on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test and self-isolate while waiting for the results. Those who test negative will go through a five-day onboarding programme.

More details will be given to the employers.

MOM noted that Malaysian and female work pass holders will still be allowed to enter Singapore via VTLs. "This is because (these) individuals generally do not reside in dormitories."

MOM's statement comes after it announced in October that it would resume entry approvals for migrant domestic workers and work permit holders from the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors on the condition that they are fully vaccinated.

Jessie Lim