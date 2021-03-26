Women-focused career fair offers over 200 jobs for caregivers

SINGAPORE -More than 200 jobs from progressive employers are available for women looking to pursue careers alongside caregiving responsibilities.

The Career Options and Opportunities Job Fair is jointly organised by the Women and Family Unit of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), North East Community Development Council and Punggol Shore Division in celebration of International Women's Month.

It was held at Oasis Terraces in Punggol on Friday (March 26), and continues online till April 8.

Kenko Wellness is one of over 30 employers participating in the fair. Its general manager, Mr Alvin Koh, 43, said Kenko took part as the company had plans to open new outlets and it has training opportunities that align with the interests of the job fair.

"Women may have more time after their kids get older, but need that first step to reintegrate into the workforce," said Mr Koh.

The fair offers positions such as engineers, food and beverage service crew and human resource executives, among others.

More than half of the job vacancies at the fair offer flexible working arrangements.

The fair also includes SkillsFuture Advice workshops, as well as career coaching and upskilling opportunities to support women in enhancing their employability.

Madam Jean Soh, 45, attended the career coaching session and applied for a human resource executive position at KSC Consultants.



Mayor of North East District Desmond Choo (standing) and director of the NTUC Women and Family Unit Yeo Wan Ling (second from left) speaking to Madam Agnes Lim (eft), who is doing career counselling with career adviser Benny Yeo. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



She used to work as an accountant but left in 2011 when she was pregnant.

"I realise I still have at least 20 working years ahead and I want to put my education and work experience to good use," said Madam Soh.

MP Yeo Wan Ling, the director of the NTUC Women and Family Unit, was at the job fair. "In encouraging women to stay or return to the workforce, we must look at more holistic support and remove caregiving as a barrier to them pursuing careers of their choice," she said.

Mr Desmond Choo, Mayor of North East District, who was also present, said the job fair addresses the needs of the community, especially during the pandemic.

"We have heard more families and female residents expressing their concerns and need for supplementary income to support their household, in the light of affected employment amid recovery from the impact of Covid-19," said Mr Choo.

Those interested in visiting the virtual career fair can register at info.findjobs.com.sg/vcf/necdc-jobfair-mar-2021