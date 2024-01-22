Will quitting right after a promotion hurt chances for your next job?

In this series, manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up to The Straits Times’ HeadSTart newsletter.

Q: Does it reflect well on me if I resign from my current employer soon after a promotion?

A: In most circumstances, it is not advisable to resign shortly after a promotion, says Ms Loh Kaili, recruitment manager at recruitment firm RGF Singapore.

“This is especially so when the promotion is part of succession planning and has been a topic of discussion for the past few months,” she notes.

The move does not reflect well on the employee and may burn bridges if not handled properly, she adds.

This could mean the candidate is jeopardising future interactions with the past employer, such as for job references.

“We would recommend the employees stay in their new role for nine to 12 months before considering a move.”

Recruitment firm chief Foo See Yang says that although all employees have the right to resign from their jobs at any time and there is no hard rule on how long one should stay in a newly promoted role, resigning from a job after having been recently promoted is traditionally frowned upon.

This is because of the preconceived notion that the employee was merely waiting for a better title to increase the chances of easily getting hired elsewhere, says Mr Foo, who is managing director and country head at Persolkelly Singapore.

Nonetheless, employees have become more open to frequent job changes following the Covid-19 pandemic, he notes.

As for reasons employees might leave despite a promotion, Mr Foo says one possibility is that the new role is not living up to expectations.

A divergence between long-term career goals and the new role may play a significant role too.

“In such cases, the individual may choose to resign to pursue a path that better aligns with their ultimate career objectives.”

Better prospects in another industry may also prompt an employee to resign despite a promotion.

Mr Foo adds that work-life balance is another crucial consideration.

“If the demands of the new role become overwhelming or clash with personal priorities, the individual might decide to resign,” he says.