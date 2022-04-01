What makes a company a great place to work

“Even though I was a shift worker, I was still able to attend all my classes because my managers were flexible about my work hours. They understood the demands of juggling school and work. The supportive environment at Alcon is the reason I could pursue higher education and acquire new skills throughout my career,” recounts Mr Sekar.

A leader in the growing eye care sector

Established in 1945 in Texas, Alcon was acquired by pharmaceutical giant Novartis in 2011, which it then spun off from in 2019, becoming an independent, publicly traded company. Today, Alcon is the global leader in eye care, employing more than 24,000 people across 60 countries, with a market capitalisation of US$43.5 billion (S$59.3 billion).

In its most recent full year 2021 results, worldwide sales reached US$8.2 billion, a 22 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

“Globally, an estimated 1.7 billion people will be living with some form of visual impairment by 2050. With the growing ageing population and the rising incidence of myopia and dry eyes due to the increased use of digital devices, improving access to high-quality ophthalmic care is a key priority for all Apac (Asia-Pacific) countries. As the global leader in vision care, Alcon is strategically positioned to cater to this growing need with the most comprehensive array of products that can treat the entire eye at each stage of an individual's life. Our mission is to help people see brilliantly so they can live brilliantly, and Alcon’s 4,000 associates across Apac live and breathe this mission every day in everything we do,” says Mr Chintan Desai, vice-president, Surgical for Alcon Asia Pacific.

In addition to its first contact lens manufacturing facility here, Alcon spent S$200 million in 2009 to build a new plant, also located in Tuas Biomedical Park, to manufacture ophthalmic products to address various eye conditions. Together, both facilities employ 740 people in Singapore.

Enabling the development of its people

Since becoming an independent company, Alcon has doubled down on efforts to create a work environment where employees are encouraged to develop themselves to their full potential.

This renewed focus on people has led to Alcon being certified a “2021 Great Place to Work” in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand by the Great Place to Work Institute. It also made it on The Straits Times’ annual list of top employers in 2021.

As a progressive employer, the company is recognised as a Human Capital Partner by the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) in Singapore.

Through the pandemic, Alcon has actively participated in a number of government programmes such as the Singapore Jobs Initiative, which aims to help companies increase their local employment headcount. Alcon was also recognised for its efforts in supporting the upskilling of workers with a SkillsFuture Employer Award.

The company’s own Education Assistance Programme, which accepts applications twice a year, provides financial support to employees who wish to further their education in line with business needs. In the past two years, 10 employees, including Mr Sekar, have obtained diplomas, and undergraduate and postgraduate degrees through this programme.

To nurture young talent, Alcon collaborates with the Government on the Singapore Industry Scholarships (SgIS), which are offered by market leaders in strategic sectors to citizens at various stages of their university education. Three of nine scholarship recipients have since graduated and are pursuing careers at Alcon as an engineer, a validation expert and a chemist.

Keeping a pulse on its people

At Alcon, there are multiple pathways for employees to develop professionally. For Ms Tan Hsiao Ching, a commercial manager, the company’s focus on training is one of the factors for her staying motivated throughout her 20-year career at Alcon.

She says: “I’ve progressed in my career because the company invests in tools and training programmes that equip us with the skills and knowledge we need to do our job well. I’ve also become a more well-rounded individual because of the ample opportunities for self-development.”