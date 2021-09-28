Wage support for aviation sector to be extended to next March

Employers in the aviation sector will get six more months of wage support for their workers to help them tide over the pandemic.

The Aviation Workforce Retention Grant amounts to about $130 million and is expected to benefit more than 100 companies, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said yesterday.

Eligible aviation companies will receive 30 per cent support for the first $4,600 of gross monthly wages paid to each Singaporean or permanent resident employee from October to December.

From January to March next year, they will receive 10 per cent support for the same amount.

CAAS said that as at this month, total passenger traffic at Changi Airport is 3.6 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels. Consequently, aviation companies have reduced manpower.

"After 20 months, the aviation sector remains among the hardest-hit of all economic sectors," said CAAS.

The grant was introduced in this year's Budget as part of the OneAviation Support Package for the aviation sector and to "safeguard Singapore's position as an aviation hub".

Apart from wage support, aviation companies will also continue to receive training support as part of the Enhanced Training Support Package, as well as cost relief under the OneAviation Support Package.

Workers can also undergo competency and reskilling training with the Singapore OneAviation Reskilling grant.

CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan said the aviation sector is seeing some growth with the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Lane to Germany and Brunei.

"The extension of the Aviation Workforce Retention Grant will help aviation companies tide over this difficult time and retain and rebuild core capabilities to position for recovery," he said.