Wage-price spiral risks low as firms exercise caution

SINGAPORE – The economy continues to thrive following the hit from Covid-19, but growing uncertainty globally has prompted employers to keep a lid on wages despite their need for workers in a tight labour market.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) released preliminary third-quarter labour data on Friday that showed 69.3 per cent of firms were looking to hire in the quarter ahead, slightly up from 69.1 per cent in June.

Demand in tourism- and consumer-related sectors is expected to remain robust, supported by the recovery of international visitor arrivals and year-end festive hiring, it said. But it added that trade-reliant sectors such as manufacturing may experience more subdued employment growth as global demand weakens.

There are also signs that businesses remain prudent about raising pay, reducing the risk of a wage-price spiral that could see higher salaries bid up the price of goods and drive up inflation in the process.

“For wage growth to be sustainable, wages should rise in tandem only with improvements in workers’ productivity and skills,” the MOM said.

The latest data shows 27.1 per cent of firms reported in September their intention to raise wages in the next quarter, a small decline of 0.5 percentage point from June.

This comes amid signs of a tight labour market, with data from the second quarter suggesting that there were more than 2.5 vacancies for each unemployed person.

“Companies may be anticipating weaker demand for their products and services due to the weakening of the global economy and are now taking a more cautious approach towards raising wages,” said National University of Singapore labour economist Kelvin Seah.

MP Patrick Tay wrote on Facebook that MOM’s comments on the low likelihood of a wage-price spiral could reassure the market that pay remains under control as firms chart a way through the global economic uncertainty.