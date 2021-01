After a career with the National Parks Board (NParks) spanning 35 years, Mr Abdul Hamid Mohd feels he still has more to offer to keep Singapore green.

The 61-year-old started working as an assistant curator at the then Parks and Recreation Department in 1985. He is now the director of arboriculture in the Streetscape Division, where he leads a team of skilled arborists to manage urban trees and ensure that they are growing well.