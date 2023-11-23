Veteran healthcare unionist elected NTUC president after two-day conference

SINGAPORE – The labour movement elected 21 members of its highest decision-making body for a four-year term which ends in 2027 as it gears up to champion for wages, welfare and job prospects of more workers.

Veteran unionist K Thanaletchimi, 57, was voted as president by her fellow members of the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) central committee on Nov 23.

She takes over the helm from Ms Mary Liew, 61, who did not seek re-election after two terms as president.

Mr Ng Chee Meng, 55, was also re-elected as secretary-general.

Nearly 450 delegates from NTUC’s 58 affiliated unions elected the new committee by secret ballot during the two-day National Delegates’ Conference from Nov 22 to 23 at Orchid Country Club.

The elected committee members, in turn, voted to elect the office-bearers.

Ms Thanaletchimi, president of the Healthcare Services Employees’ Union, was previously elected to the committee twice in 2015 and 2019. She was elected as vice-president during her second term.

All 16 incumbent members on the committee who ran for election were re-elected.

Five from the previous central committee, including Ms Liew, declined to seek re-election, paving the way for fresh faces to be voted in.

In 2011, NTUC implemented a self-imposed leadership renewal rule that requires top union leaders to voluntarily step aside to make way for new blood when they turn 62.

The new members include Ms Julie Cheong, 51, president of the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union; Mr Larry Gwee, 43, assistant general secretary of the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union, and Mr Daniel Loh, 45, president of the Air-Transport Executive Staff Union.

Mr Mike Mariyappa Thiruman, 54, general secretary of the Singapore Teachers’ Union and Ms Noor Irdawaty Jammarudin, 40, general secretary of the Building Construction and Timber Industries Employees’ Union, were also elected to the committee for the first time.

Mr Arasu Duraisamy, 55, was also re-elected as secretary for financial affairs, while Mr Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab, 51, was re-elected as vice-president.

Meanwhile, Mr Andy Lim, 47, secretary-general of the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union, and Mr Lim Teck Chuan, 51, president of the Advanced Manufacturing Employees’ Union, were elected as vice-presidents for the first time.