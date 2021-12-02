Vehicle for infectious inmates trialled before Covid-19 hit

In December 2019, Singapore Prison Service (SPS) rehabilitation officer Zulkifli Zakaria and his team began trialling a minibus that could transport sick inmates who need to be isolated.

It became operational on Jan 1 last year. About three weeks later, on Jan 23, Singapore had its first confirmed Covid-19 case.

Since then, the vehicle has proved its worth in transporting infected inmates to quarantine facilities or hospitals for treatment.

Previously, an inmate with an infectious disease had to be transported individually, and the vehicle needed to be decontaminated at the prison facilities after each use. In comparison, the Compartmentalised Inmate Transporter can carry multiple inmates in isolation and has an automated disinfection system.

The ongoing battle against Covid-19 is one of the many milestones RO Zulkifli, 50, has experienced in his 31 years with SPS, which marked its 75th anniversary yesterday.

The virtual commemoration event was graced by President Halimah Yacob, who was presented with a cheque of $75,000. The money was raised by SPS through its initiative to help beneficiaries of the President's Challenge 2021.

RO Zulkifli told The Straits Times that when his team was trialling the prototype vehicle to transport inmates in isolation, it had tuberculosis, severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and H1N1 flu in mind, as they had no inkling of the pandemic to come.

"We created the vehicle to be future-ready, but we never expected the future to become the present so quickly," he said.

"I had gone through Sars and H1N1, but they are nothing compared with Covid-19, which has killed so many people."

The vehicle, which can seat up to six inmates and 12 escorts, has controlled airflow in each compartment to prevent cross-contamination. It can also be used for inmates who need to be isolated for security reasons.

Recalling the changes SPS has undergone during his time there, RO Zulkifli noted how it has moved from a lock-and-key role to one that is multifaceted. Keys have been replaced by biometrics and there are closed-circuit television cameras to monitor every corner, as well as analytics to alert staff if inmates are up to no good.

The infrastructural developments have boosted operational efficiency and allowed prison officers to focus on the rehabilitation of inmates, SPS said.

Retired SPS officer Mohamed Sallim, 56, is a veteran who has seen first-hand the importance of rehabilitation. After 33 years working with inmates as a senior personal supervisor, he now uses his experience to engage students who play truant, disrupt classes or get into altercations.

The discipline aide in a secondary school said the students he works with lack adult supervision at home, and some have parents in jail. Instead of being strict with them, he takes a friendly approach, with the goal of inculcating positive thinking.

"My experience taught me to not judge the inmates and students, but to guide them to think for themselves, to think before they act and think about what they want."

Madam Halimah said she has met many inmates who have gone on to positively impact the lives of others. "The impact that each of you makes creates a ripple that goes beyond the individual inmate to touch their families, society, the nation and beyond," she told SPS staff.