Vacancies hit new high in tight labour market

Singapore's labour market continues to tighten, with job vacancies hitting a new high in the first quarter of this year and not enough workers to fill them.

Many businesses are trying to fill positions previously left vacant and to meet rising demand.

The number of vacancies rose to 128,100 in March, up from 117,100 in December, according to a labour market report released yesterday.

The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed people grew to 2.42 - which means more than two positions are available for every unemployed person. This ratio is the highest it has been since 1998.

However, the 9 per cent rate of increase in vacancies is lower than the 17 per cent jump seen in the previous quarter.

The bulk of the vacancies were in construction and manufacturing, mainly for non-professional, managerial, executive and technical (non-PMET) roles typically held by migrant workers. There were also vacancies for PMET roles in the financial services, information and communications, public administration and education, and professional services sectors.

Overall, total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, grew by 42,000 in the first quarter this year, slightly lower than the increase of 47,900 in the previous quarter, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) report.

Much of the employment growth was driven by employers hiring non-resident workers to fill a backlog of vacancies in roles typically held by migrant workers.

Despite border restrictions being eased, non-resident employment in March remained 15 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, resident employment - comprising Singaporeans and permanent residents - exceeded pre-pandemic levels in December 2019 by 3.9 per cent.

However, trends were mixed across sectors.

"Resident employment continued to rise in growth sectors such as financial services, information and communications, professional services, and health and social services," said MOM.

"On the other hand, it declined in consumer-facing sectors, mainly due to the seasonal pattern of temporary workers hired for year-end festivities leaving in the following quarter."

Meanwhile, the resident and overall unemployment rates held steady in April at 3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

Retrenchments also declined to a record low of 1,320 - or six for every 10,000 employees.

Among retrenched residents, the percentage who re-entered employment within six months post-retrenchment rose to 71.5 per cent, a high last seen in 2015.

External factors, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have weakened demand in some sectors, said MOM.

In a Facebook post, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said: "With the relaxation of border restrictions, we expect the inflow of non-resident workers to continue increasing, which will help to ease the tightness in the labour market in coming months.

"At the same time, the Government will continue to support companies to upskill their local workforce, to help them adapt to new growth areas and meet the labour demand."