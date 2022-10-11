Two firms told to stop work, fined after safety lapses

A tile distributor and a waste recycling firm were ordered to stop work and fined after multiple safety breaches were found on their premises.

The tile company, Soon Bee Huat Trading, was fined $15,000, and recycling firm DA Engineering was fined $8,000, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a Facebook post on Monday.

Soon Bee Huat Trading's stop-work order lasted from June 24 to Oct 4, while DA Engineering's lasted from Aug 17 to Sept 28.

The two cases were uncovered in a string of enforcement operations publicised by MOM amid a six-month heightened safety period aimed at stemming a spike in workplace deaths.

The number of workplace deaths in 2022 stands at 39, with the latest one on Sunday, when a 54-year-old SBS Transit driver died after his vehicle crashed into a tree. This exceeds the death toll of 37 in the whole of 2021.

At Soon Bee Huat Trading, an inspection on June 23 found a worker who was not authorised to operate a forklift doing so without wearing a seat belt or safety shoes.

Forklifts can be operated only by someone with a licence and proper training, said MOM.

The operator should also attend refresher training once every three years to keep abreast of safety requirements and operational knowledge, MOM added.

Goods at the firm were found to be stored on rusty self-fabricated storage racks, beyond their load capacity.

Storing goods beyond the load capacity of storage racks could result in the racks collapsing and injuring workers, said MOM.

The ministry added that storage racks must be properly maintained to prevent compromising load capacity.

Wooden crates were stacked such that they were at risk of toppling and other items were stored in a haphazard manner that could cause obstruction, said MOM.

At waste recycling firm DA Engineering, an inspection on Aug 16 found that the rotating chains of a crusher machine were exposed and debris obstructed the pathway leading to the machine operator's panel.

Workers risk being cut and getting crushed and entangled by the machine, said MOM, adding that such moving parts should be isolated using guards to reduce the risk of accidental contact.

The cable of a welding machine was frayed and loose, which could cause electric shocks and fires.

Before starting operations, workers should check for damaged wires and replace them before use, MOM advised.

The ministry also posted a photo depicting the wrong kind of clamp for a gas hose, which could cause gas leaks.

Spokesmen for both firms declined comment when contacted.

The ministry also shared comments on the incidents from Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

He said company leaders must take greater ownership of workplace safety, and will be held accountable for poor conditions or practices, citing a newly launched code of practice on workplace safety and health duties of company leaders.

He added that workers must keep up to date with the latest safety developments and follow safety procedures too.

MOM said the public can go to mom.gov.sg/report-wsh-issues or call 6438-5122 to report unsafe work practices.