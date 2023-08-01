Training still key in NTUC’s strategy to help workers keep up with changing economy: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE – Securing employment for workers and ensuring their employability in the future economy through training remains a priority for the labour movement here.

To this end, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has formed over 1,455 company training committees (CTCs) and trained over 100,000 workers, since the CTC programme was launched in 2019 to help companies and unions collaborate on training.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng gave this update as part of his National Day message on Tuesday. He has said previously that NTUC plans to have 2,500 CTCs by 2025.

Mr Ng, who is NTUC secretary-general, said: “Training ensures that no worker is left behind. With relevant skill sets, workers can retain their competitive edge, remain agile and adaptive to the changing needs of the workplace, and advance in their careers.”

He stressed that this is particularly important given the uncertain geopolitical and economic climate, which are expected to impact Singapore this year.

He added: “Specifically in the workplace, rapid technological developments are transforming the way we work and altering the nature of jobs across all spectrums of the workforce. These developments will have a profound impact on our workers’ livelihoods and NTUC’s compact with workers.”

Beyond training and ensuring employability, NTUC has also successfully championed the interests of workers across all segments of society, in particular, more vulnerable groups such as lower-wage and platform workers, Mr Ng said.

It is working more with “niche and underserved” groups of workers such as young people, caregivers and ex-offenders, and will continue calling for basic retirement adequacy for all workers and better support for caregivers, he said.

As part of the yearly message, Mr Ng also announced that NTUC has concluded its year-long #EveryWorkerMatters Conversation campaign, after engaging more than 40,000 workers.

It will be sharing key insights and recommendations over the next couple of months.

The goal of the campaign was to allow NTUC to understand workers’ concerns, priorities and aspirations across a broad spectrum of life stages and socio-economic statuses.

Among other things, NTUC intends to use the findings to examine the tools and support workers need to succeed in their careers, as well as what protections must be in place for more vulnerable workers.

Mr Ng said: “As we commemorate National Day, NTUC would like to thank all our workers for their contributions to Singapore’s economic development, and reaffirm our commitment to building a vibrant Singapore where #EveryWorkerMatters.”