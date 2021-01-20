Trade groups pledge support for fair employment practices

Trade associations and chambers (TACs) pledged their support for fair hiring and employment practices yesterday.

In a joint statement released by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the 29 TACs urged their member companies to "remain committed to recruiting deserving candidates fairly based on merit".

They added that they are guided by the Fair Consideration Framework and the Tripartite Guidelines for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices, which underline employers' commitment to developing a "strong Singaporean core".

The 29 TACs represent multinational companies, large local enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The TACs said they believe in three core principles: promoting positive workplace relations, practising fair hiring and providing development opportunities.

On promoting positive workplace relations, they said employers need to take the lead to build and sustain with employees a positive workplace environment for all, including one where diversity is celebrated.

Meanwhile, employees will also need to collaborate with their employers by "bringing a positive attitude to work each day".

Second, on practising fair hiring, employers must hire the best candidate for every job based on merit, whether within or outside the company, said the TACs.

Employers should also ensure that there is diversity among the global talent hired, "in order to bring the best perspectives, experiences and support for long-term success". "Doing so helps promote inclusive integration, equity and capability development among employees," said the TACs.

Lastly, employers should support the learning and development of employees so they can acquire skills and attributes to do their job and be considered for leadership positions in the future, said the TACs.

They should also consider all qualified current employees when looking for candidates for leadership roles, they added.

And employees should take up development opportunities offered by employers, including overseas assignments. "Such overseas experience will be advantageous for career progression," said the TACs.

During a media conference, SBF chairman Lim Ming Yan said the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in more pressures on the employment situation in Singapore, prompting the TACs to assure Singaporeans that employers remain committed to fair hiring practices.

"This is the approach that we have taken. It is not something new, but making that pledge today is important to reinforce this and to encourage our members to come on board, if they are not already on board," said Mr Lim.

He was joined by several heads of TACs at the media conference, including Singapore International Chamber of Commerce chairman Per Magnusson, who said Singapore must continue to allow companies to freely recruit talent based on merit if it wants to remain competitive globally.

"We should remember that 99 per cent, or even more than 99 per cent, of all companies in Singapore actually do hire fairly... We should focus on that majority that does it right," he added.

Restaurant Association of Singapore president Andrew Kwan, European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore president Federico Donato, The Association of Banks in Singapore vice-chairman John Lee and SGTech executive director Yean Cheong were also present.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, in a Facebook post yesterday, said: "This represents the business community's commitment in preventing workplace discrimination and adopting progressive human resource practices so as to develop a strong Singaporean core."

Such employment practices also make business sense, she added. "When businesses hire fairly and based on merit, they will have access to the widest pool of candidates that can help them succeed. It will motivate their employees to give of their best, knowing that the company practises fair employment," said Mrs Teo.

"Fair employment is not just right, it is win-win too."