Tightened rules that limit access to public spaces and the workplace could see more unvaccinated workers roll up their sleeves for the Covid-19 jab, observers said as checks showed that some 8,000 previously unvaccinated workers had received the shots in the past month.

About 48,000 workers were not vaccinated as at Jan 2, less than two weeks before new rules kicked in from Jan 15 that barred them from returning to their workplaces even if they test negative for the coronavirus.