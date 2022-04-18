This company sets a gold standard in employee engagement

Everyone wants to work for a good company, but what makes a company stand out among employers?
Just ask Mrs Alexis Wong, 42, a sales manager at the company and mother of three schooling children.
“We are all treated as professionals. I’m here because there’s real work-life and family balance. I need that flexibility to work from home and have time with my children.”
According to employees at Motorola Solutions, factors include offering a flexible work environment and a supportive culture that embraces diversity and encourages professional and personal growth helps it attract and retain talent.
After all, the US-headquartered, multinational technology company, climbed to 19th place – one spot higher than its ranking last year – on the third edition of Singapore’s Best Employers, a ranking of 200 top companies in the country to work for, released by The Straits Times and global research company Statista.
Motorola Solutions, which creates solutions for mission-critical mobile communications, video security, and command centre software, also topped the telecommunications services, cable supply category.
“We are committed to making Motorola Solutions an even better place to work for in 2022 and beyond,” says Mr Chang Kar Weng, 58, country manager for Singapore. “We've learned a great deal from the experience of Covid-19, which we're reflecting through more flexible work practices and continuing to place employee well-being at the heart of every decision that we make."
In the Statista survey, its employees widely indicated that they would recommend the company to friends and family, citing benefits such as hybrid work arrangements that were implemented as early as 2015.
“I work across different time zones, and when I tell them that I did a call late last night, so I’m going to come in later to catch up on my sleep and drop off my kids to kindergarten, they understand.,” says Mr Lau Siew San, 54, a regional marketing manager.
As part of its corporate social responsibilities, Motorola Solutions lets employees dedicate time to community service through its annual Global Month of Service efforts.
Its support for local charities including Food From The Heart and Children’s Wishing Well resonated with Mr Lau. “It is important that whatever the company is involved in matches my personal values,” he says.
Mrs Wong also recalls participating in the Yellow Ribbon Run prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. “They also invited our family and friends for a team and family bonding kind of event. It was very engaging.”
To keep its employees engaged, especially on matters close to their hearts, there are in-house social interest groups such as Women of APAC, MotoFunTime, Wellness Committee and Singapore Country Council available too.
Activities like coffee and tea sessions and mental health awareness programmes are also organised to keep teams connected and promote bonding among employees.
“In this digital age, everyone is flexible but after a while, you lose that personal touch. We look at things that will improve the well-being of our colleagues in four sleeves: mental health, social health, physical health, and financial health,” adds Mr Lau, who decided to join the Wellness Committee.
For Mrs Wong, career and personal progression are her key reasons for staying with Motorola Solutions since joining in 2017, where programmes for developing leadership and technical skills - such as LinkedIn Learning and live webinars - are available to all employees.
“I want growth and personal achievement, be it job-related, career, or personal, and Motorola helps me drive towards my goals.”
The firm has a leadership development programme to groom future leaders and build its talent pipeline too.
“We have a strong sense of purpose tied to our company mantra of 'helping people be their best in the moments that matter' and knowing that our work is helping to make Singapore a safer and better place for all," Mr Chang reflected.