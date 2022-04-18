This company sets a gold standard in employee engagement

Everyone wants to work for a good company, but what makes a company stand out among employers?

Just ask Mrs Alexis Wong, 42, a sales manager at the company and mother of three schooling children.

“We are all treated as professionals. I’m here because there’s real work-life and family balance. I need that flexibility to work from home and have time with my children.”

According to employees at Motorola Solutions, factors include offering a flexible work environment and a supportive culture that embraces diversity and encourages professional and personal growth helps it attract and retain talent.

After all, the US-headquartered, multinational technology company, climbed to 19th place – one spot higher than its ranking last year – on the third edition of Singapore’s Best Employers, a ranking of 200 top companies in the country to work for, released by The Straits Times and global research company Statista.

Motorola Solutions, which creates solutions for mission-critical mobile communications, video security, and command centre software, also topped the telecommunications services, cable supply category.

“We are committed to making Motorola Solutions an even better place to work for in 2022 and beyond,” says Mr Chang Kar Weng, 58, country manager for Singapore. “We've learned a great deal from the experience of Covid-19, which we're reflecting through more flexible work practices and continuing to place employee well-being at the heart of every decision that we make."

In the Statista survey, its employees widely indicated that they would recommend the company to friends and family, citing benefits such as hybrid work arrangements that were implemented as early as 2015.

“I work across different time zones, and when I tell them that I did a call late last night, so I’m going to come in later to catch up on my sleep and drop off my kids to kindergarten, they understand.,” says Mr Lau Siew San, 54, a regional marketing manager.