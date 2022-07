Most of the 70 companies in the four-day work week trial in Britain are adapting well, and the organisation behind the initiative is not ruling out a similar pilot in Singapore in the future.

Co-director Kyle Lewis of British think-tank Autonomy told The Straits Times that the participating firms are adapting after teething problems, mostly a backlog of work at the start of the trial, which happened to coincide with the Queen's Jubilee holidays.