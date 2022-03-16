'Tap tech, redesign jobs' to woo fresh talent for built environment sector

About 40 per cent of Singapore's resident professional, managerial, executive and technical workforce in the built environment sector are 50 years or older, said Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How yesterday.

"This means that we will need to leverage technology and redesign jobs, including in the facilities management (FM) industry, to create exciting and rewarding careers, and attract and retain the next generation of professionals," he said.

He was speaking at the Facilities Management Conference, part of the BuildTech Asia 2022 event at the Singapore Expo.

BuildTech Asia, which runs until tomorrow, focuses on accelerating the construction sector's post-pandemic recovery.

It also aims to address the issues of an ageing workforce and ageing buildings by helping industry players adopt digitalised solutions for their work.

The physical exhibition includes technology solutions that will reduce the dependency on humans, such as manufacturer BIGL Robotics' glass facade cleaning robot, which is able to clean the glass exterior of tall buildings.

BIGL Robotics project manager Teo Soon How said: "Using artificial intelligence, our glass facade cleaning robot is the ideal substitute for manual labour in a high-risk environment, as it gets increasingly challenging to clean taller and larger buildings, and there are fewer people who are willing to engage in this profession."

The robot can be operated using less manpower and can work longer hours in tougher working conditions, reducing safety risk and manpower issues, he added. BIGL Robotics aims to launch the robots by this year.

A $30 million grant announced on March 8 for building owners and developers is set to fund up to 70 per cent of the cost of adopting technologies for integrated facilities management (IFM) and aggregated facilities management (AFM).

IFM and AFM involve harnessing efficiencies from managing different FM services on an integrated platform, and aggregating FM services across different buildings.

Mr Tan said: "We have found that IFM and AFM can create up to 20 per cent in productivity improvements, cost savings, and reduce demand on resources such as electricity and water."

IFM and AFM would also allow building users to benefit from the enhanced responsiveness of maintenance teams to issues such as lift faults and cleaning incidents, he said.

Adopting these technologies will create good jobs with higher wages for locals, such as IFM managers and digital systems specialists, he added.