Stay or Go?

The uncertainties and disruptions of the pandemic have prompted many people to re-evaluate their priorities, with some taking the decisive step of quitting their jobs in pursuit of a better quality of life, observers say.

This is likely a key reason that the average monthly resignation rate for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) crept up to 1.5 per cent in the third quarter last year. It was 1.3 per cent in the third quarters of 2018 and 2019. These Manpower Ministry figures cover employees of all nationalities and include those who switched jobs as well as those who stopped working.