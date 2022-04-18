Staff at this international school are encouraged to pursue their passions

When you are empowered to pursue your passion every day in your work, you will be motivated to live up to your full potential.
This is why international school UWC South East Asia (UWCSEA) embraces staff diversity, and recognises the value of developing the interests and passions of all employees, who in turn contribute their skills to support the school community.
The international school, which has two campuses in Dover and Tampines, has an enrolment of 5,609 students from kindergarten to Grade 12 levels, as well as 1,160 direct employees. An additional 980 indirect employees work in areas such as sports coaching, music and language teaching, as well as in the teams providing transport, housekeeping, food service, landscaping and security.
UWCSEA ranks ninth among Singapore's best employers in 2022, according to a list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista. It ranked second in the education category.
Five employees share how the school has empowered them to build meaningful and exciting careers.
Scaling new heights, at work and in nature
Mr Jeremy Tong, outdoor education specialist (dual campus)
The youngest Singaporean to attempt Mount Everest twice, he is passionate about sharing his love for the outdoors with his students.
"The school has been supporting my pursuits to be a holistic outdoor educator for the past three years," he says. "I have developed technical and soft skills by taking up kayaking, sailing, white water and power boating courses, as well as facilitation courses. These help me keep up to date with technological and safety skills, and be better equipped to lead related programmes in future.
As a mountain climber, my biggest personal goal is the 7 Summits Challenge, which requires climbers to scale the highest mountain on each of the seven continents. I’ve been given the time and space to prepare for it during holidays, with the support of my department."
Cultivating a heart of service
Ms Nisha Farah, Singapore local service and sustainable development specialist (UWCSEA East)
She connects the school and its students with volunteer welfare organisations to create impactful community outreach experiences.
"For me, community is about how we can uplift one another, respect our diversity and come together to support the wider community that we live in.
I have been working with students to achieve the UWCSEA mission, which is to make education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and a sustainable future. Collaboration is key, not just top-down management. We may be provided with direction on what to do, but I definitely have a voice in how it happens.
The meaningful relationships that I developed with peers, students and external service partners along the way have enriched my life."
Helping disadvantaged students achieve full potential
Mr Vikneswaran Krishnan Murthi, head of high school learning support department (UWCSEA East)
He helps students with learning difficulties develop self-management skills.
"I have a deep interest in work that supports people who are vulnerable and disadvantaged. My personal goal is to empower them to live up to their potential. And I find that I can do what I’m meant to do more authentically in UWCSEA’s warm and friendly environment than elsewhere. Although the school has processes and structures in place, I have the freedom and flexibility to express myself in my work without a narrowly defined set of rules and protocols that I have to follow. Relationships here are not hierarchical; I can have open conversations with anyone."
Making safety a top priority
Mr Ron Chua, head of risk, health and safety department (dual campus)
He oversees measures to ensure the daily well-being of students and staff, from campus security to Covid-19 safe management measures.
"I have always enjoyed assessing risk and creating solutions related to security challenges, especially since I used to work in the military, during which emergency response and risk management capabilities are integral to planning successful operations. Being able to use these skills to help students to learn and play in a safe environment is priceless.
UWCSEA prioritises safety over costs and other constraints, so I feel wholly supported in my work to pursue the best interests of the staff and students. The school’s recent NS Gold Star accreditation is also a reflection of its strong support for its Singaporean male staff, who need to balance their work and duty to serve the nation."
Standing united to drive success
Mr Aman Singh Chauhan, head of facilities and operations (dual campus)
He and his team ensure the school’s smooth operations.
“Although I joined the school eight years ago, I have been part of its community for 13 years, during which I have received many opportunities to grow. I started in a cross-campus role as an operations manager for food services, before moving on to cover other areas such as transport, security, health, safety, and sustainable building management. A career highlight is helping both campuses to be accredited Super Low Energy Platinum Green buildings by the Building and Construction Authority.
In some industries, there is a stigma associated with jobs in facilities and operations such as cleaning and cooking, but not here. The school empowers my team to do more than their job descriptions through programmes to improve their work-life quality, including chances to learn how to work with students on sustainability projects. I can come to work and feel valued."
UWCSEA by the numbers
- 1,160 employees in Singapore.
- Staff hail from 45 countries
- Average length of service: 7 years
- At least 40 hours of relevant professional development offered to all staff yearly
