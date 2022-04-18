Staff at this international school are encouraged to pursue their passions

When you are empowered to pursue your passion every day in your work, you will be motivated to live up to your full potential.

This is why international school UWC South East Asia (UWCSEA) embraces staff diversity, and recognises the value of developing the interests and passions of all employees, who in turn contribute their skills to support the school community.

The international school, which has two campuses in Dover and Tampines, has an enrolment of 5,609 students from kindergarten to Grade 12 levels, as well as 1,160 direct employees. An additional 980 indirect employees work in areas such as sports coaching, music and language teaching, as well as in the teams providing transport, housekeeping, food service, landscaping and security.

UWCSEA ranks ninth among Singapore's best employers in 2022, according to a list compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista. It ranked second in the education category.

Five employees share how the school has empowered them to build meaningful and exciting careers.