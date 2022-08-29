ST, UBS to hold financial forum for tertiary students

The Straits Times and global wealth manager UBS have joined forces to organise a financial forum targeted at tertiary students to help them prepare for a financial sector career.

To be held on Sept 6 at the UBS Singapore office at 9 Penang Road, the inaugural ST-UBS Youth Finance Forum will highlight key macroeconomic trends as well as provide insights on how to prepare for working in the financial sector.

The forum will also dish out tips on how young adults can manage their personal finances as they embark on their new careers.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of ST, said: "Being financially savvy is an important life skill, and our Invest content has a following among our audience, including the young.

"This forum will enable us to do more to engage them, share some useful information, and answer questions they have. We are grateful for UBS' support to help make this possible, as we think many young people will benefit from it."

Mr August Hatecke, country head of UBS Singapore, said: "UBS remains committed to invest in the next generation of talent for the finance industry in Singapore."

He added that the forum will provide students a glimpse of future career possibilities in the banking world and prepare them for the workforce.

Since 2020, the UBS Singapore University Program for Employability and Resilience has provided opportunities to close to 400 individuals to upskill and develop sustainable skills that equip them for the workforce.

Speakers will include UBS Global Wealth Management's regional chief investment officer Kelvin Tay, who will discuss macroeconomic trends. Mr Tay is also an adjunct associate professor at the Nanyang Technological University's Wealth Management Institute, where he is the lead faculty for Investment Advisory and Product Strategies modules.

Other speakers include Dr Audrey Chia, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School, who will discuss social innovation. NUS Business School is a supporting partner of the event.

Ms Tan Yan Wei, head of workforce and talent development at The Institute of Banking and Finance Singapore, as well as Ms Karin Suter, learning specialist and team lead at UBS University, will discuss the important finance skills that the new breed of bankers should have.

Ms Joy Lim, executive director and market team head at UBS Global Wealth Management, and ST associate editor Lee Su Shyan will share personal finance tips aimed at young adults.

The forum will run from 8.30am to 12.30pm and can accommodate up to 200 attendees.

Registration is free and on a first come, first served basis. It will close on Sept 2 at 6pm.

UBS is also sponsoring a two-year digital subscription to ST for all attendees.