S'pore's unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels, says MOM

Unemployment rates continued to fall in February, with the overall rate at 2.1 per cent, down from 2.3 per cent in January, according to figures from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday.

The resident unemployment rate fell to 3 per cent from the 3.1 per cent in January, while the citizen unemployment rate dipped to 3.2 per cent from 3.3 per cent previously.

The unemployment rates are now back to around pre-Covid-19 levels, MOM said in its monthly unemployment situation statistics.

A total of 71,700 residents, of whom 65,000 are citizens, were unemployed in February.

MOM expects the unemployment rates to fluctuate around this level depending on the prevailing economic situation going forward.

"The high number of vacancies could bring rates down further, but at the same time, the downside risks in the global economy have increased - protracted supply chain disruptions and higher energy prices could affect business sentiments and profitability," it added.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng noted in a Facebook post yesterday that the resident unemployment rate is on a par with the quarterly average in 2018 and 2019.

"Employers are looking beyond conventional 'plug-and-play' options for hiring, and employees have been more open to new opportunities and learning new skills," Dr Tan said, in highlighting the resilience of employers and employees over the past two years.

The plug-and-play approach is hiring an employee previously trained by a competitor, rather than training the worker to fit the hiring company's needs.

"With the recent easing of border restrictions and safe management measures, I am optimistic that our labour market situation will hold steady in the coming months," Dr Tan said.

Dr David Leong, managing director of human resource firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, said that companies and employers are starting to hire to prepare for a sharp recovery.

"This is evidenced by the amount of hiring orders we have been receiving from the marine, process and hospitality industries... The improvement of the economy largely stems from confidence - that we have passed the difficult part of the Covid-19 curve and now are building momentum into an upswing," he said.