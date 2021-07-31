S'pore's total employment in Q2 falls amid Covid-19 curbs

The heightened Covid-19 restrictions in May and June to curb coronavirus infections have taken a toll on Singapore's labour market.

The number of workers employed fell in the second quarter of this year, after registering its first increase in the previous quarter following declines last year, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said yesterday.

Its report of preliminary estimates in the second quarter showed that total employment, excluding migrant domestic workers, contracted by 15,700.

This comes as resident employment grew only modestly due to the earlier phase two (heightened alert) measures from May 16 to June 13 and their impact on domestically oriented sectors. This was not enough to offset the steep decline in non-resident employment as a result of ongoing curbs on the inflow of migrant workers.

The modest resident employment growth was attributed to declines in domestically oriented sectors that were directly impacted by the stricter measures, such as food and beverage (F&B) services and retail trade, said the report.

On the other hand, resident employment continued to rise steadily for outward-oriented sectors such as information and communications and professional services, as well as in community, social and personal services.

Meanwhile, non-resident employment declined more sharply across most sectors as workers who had left were not replaced due to border curbs.

MOM did not provide specific figures on the breakdown of employment changes for residents and non-residents in the advance labour market report. More details will be shared in the fuller second-quarter report in September.

MOM said unemployment rates eased further last month, though they remained elevated compared with pre-pandemic levels. Singapore's unemployment rates peaked in September last year before falling steadily since last November.

The overall unemployment rate fell to 2.7 per cent, from 2.8 per cent in May. The resident unemployment rate, which covers Singapore citizens and permanent residents, declined to 3.7 per cent, from 3.8 per cent previously.

Unemployment among Singapore citizens dropped to 3.8 per cent last month, from 4 per cent in the preceding month.

The number of unemployed residents fell to 86,600 last month, from 95,500 in March.

Retrenchments rose slightly to 2,500, from 2,270 in the previous quarter. This was largely due to an uptick in layoffs in the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Companies cited restructuring or business downturn within their sector as reasons for the layoffs, said MOM, which has not observed any notable increases in retrenchments in sectors directly impacted by the tighter restrictions, such as F&B.

Yesterday, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said Singapore's return to phase two (heightened alert) as well as ongoing restrictions on the inflow of migrant workers are expected to "weigh on the pace and evenness of recovery for the labour market".

Dr Tan added: "The road to recovery has many twists and turns. However, I am confident that we will be able to overcome the pandemic together and emerge stronger."