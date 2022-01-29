S'pore Q4 total employment up as labour market continues recovery

Singapore's labour market continues to recover, with total employment expanding in the last three months of last year despite the outbreak of the Omicron variant, as the number of non-resident workers employed grew for the first time in two years.

The unemployment situation also improved, putting Singapore on track for unemployment rates to decline to pre-pandemic levels in the months ahead, the Ministry of Manpower said yesterday.

The ministry added: "We expect the labour market to continue to improve in 2022, driven by an overall easing in domestic Covid-19 restrictions and the resumption of international travel. However, recovery to a pre-Covid state continues to be uneven across sectors, and uncertainty remains over the trajectory of the virus."

According to advance estimates released yesterday, total employment for last year had rebounded after the sharp contraction the year before due to stronger resident employment growth and a smaller non-resident employment decline last year, said MOM.

In the fourth quarter alone, total employment excluding migrant domestic workers grew substantially by 47,400.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon told the media: "It is certainly a relief to see that the labour market has maintained its recovery trajectory in the last quarter of 2021, alongside positive economic growth, despite uncertainty over the global Covid-19 crisis from the Omicron variant."

Last month, the unemployment situation also continued to improve, although annual rates remained above pre-pandemic levels. The overall unemployment rate fell to 2.4 per cent last month from 2.5 per cent the month before.

Retrenchments also stayed low in the fourth quarter, and the number of people laid off last year dropped significantly from 2020 - from 26,110 in 2020 to 7,820 last year.

MOM said the majority of layoffs last year were due to reorganisation or restructuring rather than a recession or business downturn.

The services sector showed the most improvement after a sizeable number of layoffs in 2020 due to the consumer-facing and tourism-related industries.

Part of the increase in resident employment reflects seasonal hiring due to the year-end peak period in the food and beverage services and retail sectors, MOM said. Employment grew in these sectors for the first time after consecutive quarters of declines.

Resident employment also rose steadily in outward-oriented sectors such as information and communications, as well as financial services. This is driven by the strong demand for digital solutions and games, and software publishing activities.

Meanwhile, there was a considerable increase in non-resident employment for the construction sector. This was in part due to the resumption of entry approvals for fully vaccinated workers for the construction, marine shipyard and process sector to enter the country from early November, the ministry noted.

With a smaller non-resident decline and faster growth in resident employment, MOM expects a rebound of 40,800 in total employment for last year, compared with the contraction of 166,600 in 2020.

"We expect the non-resident workforce numbers to recover further in 2022," it added.

Mr Patrick Tay, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, said in a Facebook post: "This is with the caveat that many businesses are... undergoing digital transformation and restructuring, which may impact roles while spiking demand in new skill areas."

He noted that economic recovery remains uneven, and said he hopes to see more support for workers and employers to overcome structural unemployment and underemployment, such as short-term salary help.

SEE THE BIG STORY • A8