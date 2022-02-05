S'pore firms stay flexible, plan to make hybrid work permanent

Companies here are taking the Omicron wave in their stride as they remain confident of their ability to stay flexible and responsive to the fluid pandemic situation.

This is backed by the hybrid working practices in place since the start of the pandemic, according to industry players and experts interviewed by The Straits Times.

As at Jan 1, half of the workforce who can work from home may return to the workplace, subject to safe distancing measures.

Despite having more of their corporate and administrative staff return to the office, some businesses have not found their workforce to be significantly affected by the virus.

Dr Prem Kumar Nair, chief executive of IHH Healthcare Singapore, said: "We have not seen a significant increase in the number of staff affected by the recent spike in Omicron cases, compared to our previous experience with the Delta variant."

Business continuity measures have generally helped companies to keep going despite the potential road bumps posed by the virus.

Madam Low Peck Kem, president of the Singapore Human Resources Institute, cited the example of split teams, where different teams work in different locations to ensure they do not cross-contaminate in the event of an infection.

Companies also invested in remote working infrastructure during the pandemic and are promoting employee mental wellness to ensure that productivity levels remain high.

For instance, some businesses such as recruitment firm Randstad have encouraged staff not to respond to work-related messages after working hours to boost remote-working wellness.

With firms making such changes amid the pandemic, four out of five employers told ST they intend to prioritise making flexible working arrangements permanent.

This comes as firms observe comparable or improved staff productivity as a result of hybrid working arrangements.

DBS Bank, for instance, has given all employees the flexibility of working remotely up to 40 per cent of the time. The bank's internal study has found that four in five of its workers were able to work seamlessly remotely.

Another firm that has adopted a permanent hybrid arrangement for better work-life balance is Changi Airport Group (CAG), which created a category of annual leave that enables employees to travel overseas more conveniently during the pandemic.

This leave arrangement allows its 1,800 employees to work for up to 10 working days while serving quarantine or isolation overseas or in Singapore, should they travel to countries not on the vaccinated travel lanes list.

But industry bodies have observed that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) may not always have it easy when adopting hybrid working arrangements.

Mr Ang Yuit, vice-president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said that employees in SMEs have highlighted the lack of teamwork from fewer face-to-face meetings.

Some companies, such as contracting company Fabristeel, have also had to factor in additional on-demand manpower costs.

Despite this, the firm has said that disruption has been minimal to its workforce of 90. Its spokesman said: "We have emerged relatively unscathed so far due to the safety measures recommended by the Ministry of Health."