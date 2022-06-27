Job hopping is rising, and maybe it is time to change attitudes towards workers with a history of job flings.
Employers, recruiters, organisational psychologists, workers and trade associations are noticing the same trend.
Job hopping is rising, and maybe it is time to change attitudes towards workers with a history of job flings.
Employers, recruiters, organisational psychologists, workers and trade associations are noticing the same trend.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2022, with the headline S'pore employers' attitudes to job hoppers changing amid rising trend. Subscribe